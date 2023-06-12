SPASH advances to state semifinals with 6-5 win over Hartford Union

The SPASH Panthers entered the 2023 WIAA state baseball tournament as the #1 seed, and Monday, they showed why.
The Panthers faced Hartford Union in the quarterfinals in Grand Chute and put all the qualities a champion should have on display.
To start the game it was explosive offense. SPASH rattled off four runs in the first inning. The first coming off a bases loaded walk, the next three were more conventional.
Devin Mrozek put bat to ball first with an RBI single to score one and keep the bases full. Ben Fonti would be next to strike hitting into a fielders choice that scored a run, but as Hartford Union tried to turn the double play the damage was doubled. They missed the throw to first which allowed another run to cross making it 4-0.
The Orioles would respond in short order though, scoring four of their own in the second with a two RBI double and single.
However that gave the Panthers the opportunity to show off the next trait of a champ, resilience.
Instead of folding, boys in black and red took to the diamond in the third and got two runs back.
Deacan Koback made contact for an RBI double, before it was Fonti again with an RBI single to extend the lead to 6-4.
The scoring would go quiet until the 6th when Hartford Union would hit a solo homerun to make it 6-5 and set up a tense 7th.
In the final frame the Orioles would get runners on first and second with no outs, but here is where the Panthers demonstrated the final two characteristics of a champion.
Clutch plays and defense.
Ty Rechner, who normally starts, topped the mound as the reliever for SPASH and after a visit from Head coach Kraig Terpstra, executed a perfect pick-off at second base to swing momentum into the Cats favor.
From there, he did what he did all season, get outs, which allowed the Panthers to secure the 6-5 win.
"You know we worked on that in practice all year and we never used it once it our 27 games," said Rechner of the pick-off play.
"When it came down to it in the big moment we executed, when Coach Terpstra came out there he said let's run bunt defense and we executed and it was awesome."
"I just thought they were really composed," said Head Coach Kraig Terpstra. "They had good at bats, we made the pitcher pitch we didn't swing at bad pitches. We put the ball in play when we needed to and we got the key hits to get out on top. Do I think we could've played better, sure, but I'm proud of the guys for toughing it out the win."
The Panthers win secured them a date with Whitefish Bay in the semifinal round Wednesday at 2:30 P.M.