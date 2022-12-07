SPASH boys cross country team reflects on its experience back at nationals

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's not often you get to be called a champion and then immediately pursue more greatness.
That's what the Stevens Point Area Senior High boys cross country team just did, competing at the NXN Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Oregon last week.
It was the program's second berth at nationals in four years, also making it in 2019.
"This team is built on hard work and we're proud of that," said Bode Erickson, a junior.
"When we finally did make it to nationals, I know all of us were super psyched," junior Aloysius Franzen added.
The Panthers had earned a berth by just four points in the regional 5K race in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, beating out Buffalo Road Track Club out of West Des Moines, Iowa.
"I remember looking over at Tate [Bruckhart] and Tate just had his hands up in the air, big smile on his face," Franzen added.
The team had previously won a Division 1 state title in late October.
At nationals, Franzen finished with the best time of his teammates the race, placing 33rd of nearly 200 racers. The team finished 15th of 22 teams, which was an improvement over their 21st place finish in 2019.
"There's some really great guys that didn't make it, and you really just have to stay humble with it," said Cooper Erickson, a freshman.
For Bruckhart, a senior, that race was the last official race he'll have with his teammates and says the culture they've built has SPASH in position to compete at a high level again in the future.
"You show up, you work hard, you be a good person, and you hope the running comes along with it, and it seems to work out real well for us because we get lots of good runners out of here," he said.
SPASH won its Division 1 title by 47 points over Oconomowoc.