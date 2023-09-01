SPORTS EXPRESS: Stratford rolls Amherst in conference opener

WAOW- Check out highlights and scores around the badger state for week 3 of Friday night football.
Stratford tops Amherst 33-14 in our Game of the Week
Tomahawk 35 Kingdom Prep Lutheran 14
Stanley-Boyd 26 Fall Creek 14
Edgar 50 Pacelli 9
Iola-Scandinavia 14 Colby 46
Nekoosa 0 Witt-Birn 47
Mosinee 33 Lakeland 0
Stevens Point 26 Hortonville 10
Wausau West 21 Wisconsin Rapids 7
Ladysmith 27 Abbotsford 40
Marathon 40 Rosholt 0
Hayward 27 Antigo 8
Weyauwega-Freemont 50 Manawa 7
Stratford 33 Amherst 13
Loyal 8 Auburndale 27
Shiocton 7 Spencer Columbus 0
Neillsville/Granton 28 Durand-Arkansaw 6
DCE 52 Appleton West 7
Rhinelander 32 Ashland 7
Medford 12 Merrill 0
Wausau East 14 Marshfield 38
8-Man Results
Clayton 38 Phillips 6
Thorp 20 McDonnell Central 30
Owen-Withee 20 Prairie Farm 18
Thursday, Aug. 31st Results
Port Edwards 58 Niagara 2
Three Lakes 48 Wild Rose 0
Almond-Bancroft 52 Wabeno/Laona 12
Pittsville 60 Assumption 16
Clintonville 33 Crandon 28