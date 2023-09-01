 Skip to main content
SPORTS EXPRESS: Stratford rolls Amherst in conference opener

  • Updated
  • 0
WAOW- Check out highlights and scores around the badger state for week 3 of Friday night football.

Stratford tops Amherst 33-14 in our Game of the Week

Tomahawk 35 Kingdom Prep Lutheran 14

Stanley-Boyd 26 Fall Creek 14

Edgar 50 Pacelli 9

Iola-Scandinavia 14 Colby 46

Nekoosa 0 Witt-Birn 47

Mosinee 33 Lakeland 0

Stevens Point 26 Hortonville 10

Wausau West 21 Wisconsin Rapids 7

Ladysmith 27 Abbotsford 40

Marathon 40 Rosholt 0

Hayward 27 Antigo 8

Weyauwega-Freemont 50 Manawa 7

Stratford 33 Amherst 13

Loyal 8 Auburndale 27

Shiocton 7 Spencer Columbus 0

Neillsville/Granton 28 Durand-Arkansaw 6

DCE 52 Appleton West 7

Rhinelander 32 Ashland 7 

Medford 12 Merrill 0 

Wausau East 14 Marshfield 38

8-Man Results

Clayton 38 Phillips 6

Thorp 20 McDonnell Central 30

Owen-Withee 20 Prairie Farm 18

Thursday, Aug. 31st Results

Port Edwards 58 Niagara 2

Three Lakes 48 Wild Rose 0

Almond-Bancroft 52 Wabeno/Laona 12

Pittsville 60 Assumption 16

Clintonville 33 Crandon 28

