 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports Express Week 2 - Edgar and Stratford renew their rivalry and state champ Colby stays undefeated

  • 0
stratford vs edgar

Week two is in the books for high school football in Central Wisconsin, here's a look at the scores and be sure to check out the highlights above as well.

Pepin/Alma 34 Assumption 27

Northland Pines 19 West Iron 0

Auburndale 62 Rib Lake/Prentice 0

Colby 41 Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0

Crandon 30 Merrill 12

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53 Iola-Scandinavia 7

Slinger 35 Marshfield 21

Medford 50 Amherst 14

Abbotsford 41 Melrose-Mindoro 0

Racine St. Catherine 48 Mosinee 38

Adams-Friendship 40 Nekoosa 8

Stanley-Boyd 36 Marathon 28

Edgar 14 Stratford 0

Tomahawk 36 Lakeland 29

Hurley 34 Ashland 6

Brookfield 27 Pacelli 20

Antigo 21 Sturgeon Bay 14

Denmark 42 Rhinelander 0

Have any story ideas? You can send them to astewart@waow.com

Tags

Recommended for you