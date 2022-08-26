Sports Express Week 2 - Edgar and Stratford renew their rivalry and state champ Colby stays undefeated

Week two is in the books for high school football in Central Wisconsin, here's a look at the scores and be sure to check out the highlights above as well.
Pepin/Alma 34 Assumption 27
Northland Pines 19 West Iron 0
Auburndale 62 Rib Lake/Prentice 0
Colby 41 Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0
Crandon 30 Merrill 12
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53 Iola-Scandinavia 7
Slinger 35 Marshfield 21
Medford 50 Amherst 14
Abbotsford 41 Melrose-Mindoro 0
Racine St. Catherine 48 Mosinee 38
Adams-Friendship 40 Nekoosa 8
Stanley-Boyd 36 Marathon 28
Edgar 14 Stratford 0
Tomahawk 36 Lakeland 29
Hurley 34 Ashland 6
Brookfield 27 Pacelli 20
Antigo 21 Sturgeon Bay 14
Denmark 42 Rhinelander 0