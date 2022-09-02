 Skip to main content
Sports Express Week 3 - Several Area Teams stay Unbeaten, While Others Pick Up Their First Wins

WAUSAU ON THE RUN

What a week for Central Wisconsin Football! Checkout the scores and highlights from week 3!

Edgar 48 Pacelli 0

SPASH 23 Hortonville 21

Amherst 14 Shiocton 7

Hayward 36 Antigo 0

D.C. Everest 44 Appleton West 22

Ashland 8 Rhinelander 6

Assumption 23 Pittsville 20

Auburndale 35 Loyal 0

Colby 56 Iola-Scandinavia 20

Mosinee 40 Lakeland 7

Tomahawk 21 Northland Pines 3

Marathon 36  Rosholt 0

Stratford 50 Manawa 6

Wausau West 20 Wisconsin Rapids 17

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 35 Spencer Columbus 0

Marshfield 42 Oconto Falls 8

Have any story ideas? You can send them to astewart@waow.com

