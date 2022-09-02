Sports Express Week 3 - Several Area Teams stay Unbeaten, While Others Pick Up Their First Wins

What a week for Central Wisconsin Football! Checkout the scores and highlights from week 3!
Edgar 48 Pacelli 0
SPASH 23 Hortonville 21
Amherst 14 Shiocton 7
Hayward 36 Antigo 0
D.C. Everest 44 Appleton West 22
Ashland 8 Rhinelander 6
Assumption 23 Pittsville 20
Auburndale 35 Loyal 0
Colby 56 Iola-Scandinavia 20
Mosinee 40 Lakeland 7
Tomahawk 21 Northland Pines 3
Marathon 36 Rosholt 0
Stratford 50 Manawa 6
Wausau West 20 Wisconsin Rapids 17
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 35 Spencer Columbus 0
Marshfield 42 Oconto Falls 8