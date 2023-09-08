 Skip to main content
Sports Express: Week 4 SPASH claims the Ol' River Jug

  • Updated
  • 0
WAOW- Check out highlights from week 4 below.

SPASH and Wisconsin Rapids came out evenly matched in a defensive battle, before the Panthers were able to run away in the 2nd half to a 0-0 victory.

Scores

Marshfield DCE

Wausau West Wausau East

Mondovi 36 Stanley-Boyd 14

Pacelli 14 Pittsville 60

Colby 54 Loyal 20

Adams Friendship 13 Grantsburg 68

Weyauwega-Freemont 40 Nekoosa 20

Lakeland 14 Medford 60

Assumption 7 Marathon 48

Wisconsin Rapids 9 SPASH 41

Abbotsford 34 Iola-Scandinavia 12

Spencer/Columbus Catholic 62 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 0

Hayward 7 Rhinelander 13

Manawa 0 Stratford 42

Ashland 0 Mosinee 42

Crandon 28 Tomahawk 20

Rosholt 0  Edgar 48

Amherst 19 Shiocton 0 

Fall Creek 7 Neillsville/Granton 18

Antigo 28 Merrill 0

8-Man Scores

Three Lakes 56 Port Edwards 7

New Auburn 0 Thorp 54

McDonnell Central 27 Owen-Withee 25

Bruce 48 Athens 6

Niagara 12 Almond-Bancroft 50

