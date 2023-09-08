Sports Express: Week 4 SPASH claims the Ol' River Jug

WAOW- Check out highlights from week 4 below.
SPASH and Wisconsin Rapids came out evenly matched in a defensive battle, before the Panthers were able to run away in the 2nd half to a 0-0 victory.
Scores
Marshfield DCE
Wausau West Wausau East
Mondovi 36 Stanley-Boyd 14
Pacelli 14 Pittsville 60
Colby 54 Loyal 20
Adams Friendship 13 Grantsburg 68
Weyauwega-Freemont 40 Nekoosa 20
Lakeland 14 Medford 60
Assumption 7 Marathon 48
Wisconsin Rapids 9 SPASH 41
Abbotsford 34 Iola-Scandinavia 12
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 62 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 0
Hayward 7 Rhinelander 13
Manawa 0 Stratford 42
Ashland 0 Mosinee 42
Crandon 28 Tomahawk 20
Rosholt 0 Edgar 48
Amherst 19 Shiocton 0
Fall Creek 7 Neillsville/Granton 18
Antigo 28 Merrill 0
8-Man Scores
Three Lakes 56 Port Edwards 7
New Auburn 0 Thorp 54
McDonnell Central 27 Owen-Withee 25
Bruce 48 Athens 6
Niagara 12 Almond-Bancroft 50