Sports Express Week 5 - A Battle of Unbeatens and A Few Upsets as Well

COLBY td

What an interesting week 5 we had in Central Wisconsin football. A battle of unbeatens, some upsets and a couple of the best teams in the area asserting their dominance. Check out the scores and highlights here.

Marathon 56 Abbotsford 12

Auburndale 29 Pittsville 0

Colby 32 Edgar 6

Mosinee 48 Hayward 14

Assumption 49 Iola-Scandinavia 8

Lakeland 44 Merrill 6

Marshfield 28 Wausau West 24

Stratford 50 Nekoosa 14

Coleman 64 Northland Pines 6

Oconto Falls 20 Tomahawk 17

Pacelli 45 Rosholt 8

Grantsburg 61 Rib Lake/Prentice 0

Amherst 54 Spencer CC 0

D.C. Everest 44 SPASH 18

Wisconsin Rapids 17 Hortonville 14

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 36 Manawa 6

Have any story ideas? You can send them to astewart@waow.com

