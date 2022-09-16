Sports Express Week 5 - A Battle of Unbeatens and A Few Upsets as Well

What an interesting week 5 we had in Central Wisconsin football. A battle of unbeatens, some upsets and a couple of the best teams in the area asserting their dominance. Check out the scores and highlights here.
Marathon 56 Abbotsford 12
Auburndale 29 Pittsville 0
Colby 32 Edgar 6
Mosinee 48 Hayward 14
Assumption 49 Iola-Scandinavia 8
Lakeland 44 Merrill 6
Marshfield 28 Wausau West 24
Stratford 50 Nekoosa 14
Coleman 64 Northland Pines 6
Oconto Falls 20 Tomahawk 17
Pacelli 45 Rosholt 8
Grantsburg 61 Rib Lake/Prentice 0
Amherst 54 Spencer CC 0
D.C. Everest 44 SPASH 18
Wisconsin Rapids 17 Hortonville 14
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 36 Manawa 6