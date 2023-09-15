Sports Express: Week 5 Edgar Dismantles Colby

WAOW - Week 5 lived up to the hype. Check out the highlights from around the state, as Edgar rolls Colby 27-0 in our Game of the Week. Running back Karter Butt also surpassed 3,000 yards.
Scores
Stanley-Boyd 42 Osseo-Fairchild 0
Edgar 27 Colby 0
Poynette 14 Adams-Friendship 40
Neillsville/Granton 24 Mondovi 16
Nekoosa 36 Manawa 17
Merrill 0 Lakeland 35
Tomahawk 14 Oconto Falls 48
Hortonville 27 Wisconsin Rapids 14
Assumption 15 Iola-Scandinavia 48
Marathon 20 Abbotsford 32
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27 Amherst 22
Mosinee 44 Hayward 3
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 14 Weyauwega-Fremont 55
Coleman 56 Loyal 6
Pittsville 6 Auburndale 12
Appleton West 0 Wausau East 44
Antigo 24 Rhinelander 0
Medford 59 Ashland 6
Crandon 50 Crivitz 21
D.C. Everest 16 SPASH 28
Wausau West 35 Marshfield 0
8-Man Scores
Owen-Withee 49 Athens 0
Florence 46 Wabeno/Laona 6