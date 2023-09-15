 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports Express: Week 5 Edgar Dismantles Colby

  • Updated
  • 0
Sports Express: Week 5 Edgar Dismantles Colby
By: Austin Schindler

WAOW - Week 5 lived up to the hype. Check out the highlights from around the state, as Edgar rolls Colby 27-0 in our Game of the Week. Running back Karter Butt also surpassed 3,000 yards.

Scores

Stanley-Boyd 42 Osseo-Fairchild 0

Edgar 27 Colby 0

Poynette 14 Adams-Friendship 40

Neillsville/Granton 24 Mondovi 16

Nekoosa 36 Manawa 17

Merrill 0 Lakeland 35

Tomahawk 14 Oconto Falls 48

Hortonville 27 Wisconsin Rapids 14

Assumption 15 Iola-Scandinavia 48

Marathon 20 Abbotsford 32

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27 Amherst 22

Mosinee 44 Hayward 3

Spencer/Columbus Catholic 14 Weyauwega-Fremont 55

Coleman 56 Loyal 6

Pittsville 6 Auburndale 12

Appleton West 0 Wausau East 44

Antigo 24 Rhinelander 0

Medford 59 Ashland 6

Crandon 50 Crivitz 21

D.C. Everest 16 SPASH 28

Wausau West 35 Marshfield 0

8-Man Scores

Owen-Withee 49 Athens 0

Florence 46 Wabeno/Laona 6