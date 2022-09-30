 Skip to main content
Sports Express Week 7: Things are starting to get very interesting

rapids TD

Pittsville vs Edgar, Colby vs Marathon, Nekoosa vs Amherst, and Iola Scandinavia vs Rosholt

Auburndale vs Abbotsford and Thorp vs Athens

Antigo vs Mosinee and the Game of the Week: Wisconsin-Rapids vs Marshfield

Another great week of central Wisconsin football is in the books check out the scores and highlights from week 7.

Mosinee 42 Antigo 0

Lakeland 42 Ashland 34

Auburndale 49 Abbotsford 6

Colby 35 Marathon 14

D.C. Everest 16 Hortonville 3

Assumption 58 Loyal 12

Manawa 20 Spencer/Columbus 18

Stanley-Boyd 33 Neillsville /Granton 30

Amherst 38 Nekoosa 0

Crandon 66 Northland Pines 0

Edgar 28 Pittsville 8

Medford 66 Rhinelander 0

Coleman 36 Tomahawk 0

Unity 36 Hurley 24

Wausau West 40 Appleton West 21

Stratford 52 Weyauwega-Fremont 8

Wisconsin Rapids 24 Marshfield 21

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 34 Shiocton 19

SPASH 45 Milwaukee Academy of Science 26

Have any story ideas? You can send them to astewart@waow.com

