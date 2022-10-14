Sports Express Week 9 - The Regular Season Grand Finale

Somehow, the end of the regular season is already here. Check out the scores and highlights from the regular season finale.
Kingdom Prep Lutheran 30 Iola-Scandinavia 24
Pittsville 41 Abbotsford 6
Amherst 28 Stratford 21
Medford 53 Antigo 21
Auburndale 20 Colby 14
Wausau West 40 D.C. Everest 14
Edgar 35 Marathon 0
Marshfield 35 Hortonville 22
Mosinee 40 Merrill 12
Pacelli 26 Loyal 14
Lakeland 49 Rhinelander 0
Unity 57 Rib Lake /Prentice 12
Shiocton 40 Spencer CC 12
Appleton West 14 SPASH 7
Clintonville 46 Tomahawk 0
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 46 Nekoosa 6
Wisconsin Rapids 51 Menominee 44