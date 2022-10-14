 Skip to main content
Sports Express Week 9 - The Regular Season Grand Finale

  • Updated
  • 0
AUBURNDALE

Somehow, the end of the regular season is already here. Check out the scores and highlights from the regular season finale.

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 30 Iola-Scandinavia 24

Pittsville 41 Abbotsford 6

Amherst 28 Stratford 21

Medford 53 Antigo 21

Auburndale 20 Colby 14

Wausau West 40 D.C. Everest 14

Edgar 35 Marathon 0

Marshfield 35 Hortonville 22

Mosinee 40 Merrill 12

Pacelli 26 Loyal 14

Lakeland 49 Rhinelander 0 

Unity 57 Rib Lake /Prentice 12

Shiocton 40 Spencer CC 12

Appleton West 14 SPASH 7

Clintonville 46 Tomahawk 0

 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 46 Nekoosa 6

Wisconsin Rapids 51 Menominee 44

Have any story ideas? You can send them to astewart@waow.com

