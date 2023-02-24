Ten area wrestlers will enter the circle with a chance for a state championship on Saturday

Day two of the WIAA individual wrestling tournament is complete and the dreams of leaving the Capitol city as state champion are still alive for ten area wrestlers.
The first one to claim a spot Friday was Savannah Danielson of Wausau West at 107 pounds a clean win by decision.
At 126 pounds in division two Luke Dux of Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal left no question marks on the table winning by 7-3 decision.
Colton Weiler of Auburndale was next to lock up a spot at 138, winning by major decision in the semi final match.
He wouldn't be the lone Eagle in a championship match though, his teammate Sloan Welch will join him after a 7-2 decision at 220 pounds.
Marshfield will also have a pair of teammates looking for gold as Caleb Denee at 152lbs won by a 4-2 decision, while Garrett Willeuwit ground out a tough decision at 160.
Wabeno/Laona's Ryan Roy would also pick up a win to advance in the form of a razor close 3-2 decision at 170lbs.
We find our next championship contender at 195 pounds after Merrill's Ryder Depies, slid into an easy 9-1 decision.
The final two wrestlers competing for a title will be at 285lbs.
For Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal Gunner Hoffman will step on to the mat in division 2, while David Gauderman will do the same in division 3.
The walk of champions will begin at 5:30 P.M. Saturday night and will immediately be followed by the championship matches.
Here is the list of the state title contending wrestlers as well as their weight classes.
Caleb Denee - Marshfield - 152lbs
Garrett Willuweit - Marshfield - 160lbs
Sloan Welch - Auburndale - 220lbs
Colton Weiler - Auburndale - 138lbs
Savannah Danielson - Wausau West - 107lbs
Luke Dux - Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal - 126lbs
Gunner Hoffman - Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal - 285lbs
Ryder Depies - Merrill - 195lbs
David Gauderman - Witt-Birn - 285lbs