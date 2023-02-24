 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SNOW COVERED ROADS CREATING HAZARDOUS TRAVEL OVERNIGHT...

Light to occasionally moderate snow will continue overnight, then
then taper off from southwest to northeast between 4 am and 7 am.
The highest snowfall accumulation rates will generally be south
of a line from Green Bay to Marshfield. A total accumulation of 2
to 3 inches of powdery snow can be expected across most of the
area by daybreak Saturday.

Visibility will be reduced and roads will be snow covered and
slippery. Motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel
conditions overnight. Slow down and allow plenty of space between
you and other vehicles.

Ten area wrestlers will enter the circle with a chance for a state championship on Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
wrestling

Day two of the WIAA individual wrestling tournament is complete and the dreams of leaving the Capitol city as state champion are still alive for ten area wrestlers.

The first one to claim a spot Friday was Savannah Danielson of Wausau West at 107 pounds a clean win by decision.

At 126 pounds in division two Luke Dux of Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal left no question marks on the table winning by 7-3 decision.

Colton Weiler of Auburndale was next to lock up a spot at 138, winning by major decision in the semi final match.

He wouldn't be the lone Eagle in a championship match though, his teammate Sloan Welch will join him after a 7-2 decision at 220 pounds.

Marshfield will also have a pair of teammates looking for gold as Caleb Denee at 152lbs won by a 4-2 decision, while Garrett Willeuwit ground out a tough decision at 160.

Wabeno/Laona's Ryan Roy would also pick up a win to advance in the form of a razor close 3-2 decision at 170lbs.

We find our next championship contender at 195 pounds after Merrill's Ryder Depies, slid into an easy 9-1 decision.

The final two wrestlers competing for a title will be at 285lbs.

For Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal Gunner Hoffman will step on to the mat in division 2, while David Gauderman will do the same in division 3.

The walk of champions will begin at 5:30 P.M. Saturday night and will immediately be followed by the championship matches.

Here is the list of the state title contending wrestlers as well as their weight classes.

Caleb Denee - Marshfield - 152lbs

Garrett Willuweit - Marshfield - 160lbs

Sloan Welch - Auburndale - 220lbs

Colton Weiler - Auburndale - 138lbs

Savannah Danielson - Wausau West - 107lbs

Luke Dux - Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal - 126lbs

Gunner Hoffman - Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal - 285lbs

Ryder Depies - Merrill - 195lbs

David Gauderman - Witt-Birn - 285lbs

Have any story ideas? You can send them to astewart@waow.com

Tags

Recommended for you