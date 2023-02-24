Ten area wrestlers will enter the circle with a chance for a state championship on Saturday

Weather Alert

...SNOW COVERED ROADS CREATING HAZARDOUS TRAVEL OVERNIGHT... Light to occasionally moderate snow will continue overnight, then then taper off from southwest to northeast between 4 am and 7 am. The highest snowfall accumulation rates will generally be south of a line from Green Bay to Marshfield. A total accumulation of 2 to 3 inches of powdery snow can be expected across most of the area by daybreak Saturday. Visibility will be reduced and roads will be snow covered and slippery. Motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel conditions overnight. Slow down and allow plenty of space between you and other vehicles.