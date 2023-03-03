The boys basketball field narrows as the regional semifinal round comes to a close

Friday night the boys basketball brackets were cut in half as the regional semifinals raged across the state. Check out the scores from all the actions and see if your team advanced.
BOYS REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Appleton North 58 Marshfield 49
Neenah 60 SPASH 45
D.C. Everest 46 Appleton East 41
New London 65 Lakeland 57
Hudson 58 Wausau West 39
Medford 73 Menomonie 41
Fox Valley Lutheran 72 Rhinelander 38
Mosinee 79 Merrill 47
Shawano 75 Wausau East 70
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 76 Colby 67
Northland Pines 56 Wrightstown 47
Little Chute 62 Amherst 26
Marathon 76 Westfield 49
Weyauwega-Fremont 44 Edgar 42
Auburndale 74 Princeton/Green Lake 23
Prentice 54 Siren 47
Hurley 85 Mellen 50
McDonell Central 66 Rib Lake 41
Owen-Withee 68 Clear Lake 43
Newman 66 Assumption 55
Columbus Catholic 72 Almond-Bancroft 47
Port Edwards 53 Athens 49
Pacelli 68 Marion 29
Gillett 56 Wabeno/Laona 42
Three Lakes 48 Elcho 42