The boys basketball field narrows as the regional semifinal round comes to a close

MOSINEE

Friday night the boys basketball brackets were cut in half as the regional semifinals raged across the state. Check out the scores from all the actions and see if your team advanced. 

BOYS REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

Appleton North 58 Marshfield 49

Neenah 60 SPASH 45

D.C. Everest 46 Appleton East 41

New London 65 Lakeland 57

Hudson 58 Wausau West 39

Medford 73 Menomonie 41

Fox Valley Lutheran 72 Rhinelander 38

Mosinee 79 Merrill 47

Shawano 75 Wausau East 70

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 76 Colby 67

Northland Pines 56 Wrightstown 47

Little Chute 62 Amherst 26

Marathon 76 Westfield 49

Weyauwega-Fremont 44 Edgar 42

Auburndale 74 Princeton/Green Lake 23

Prentice 54 Siren 47

Hurley 85 Mellen 50

McDonell Central 66 Rib Lake 41

Owen-Withee 68 Clear Lake 43

Newman 66 Assumption 55

Columbus Catholic 72 Almond-Bancroft 47

Port Edwards 53 Athens 49

Pacelli 68 Marion 29

Gillett 56 Wabeno/Laona 42

Three Lakes 48 Elcho 42

Have any story ideas? You can send them to astewart@waow.com

