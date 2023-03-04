The Marshfield Tigers earn runner-up in division 1

(WAOW) - After a hard fought battle at the WIAA Team State Wrestling Tournament, Marshfield earns silver.
After defeating the Bayport Pirates 43-25 in the D1 semi-finals on Friday, the Tigers advanced to the first state championship match in school history- facing the Kaukauna Galloping Ghosts.
Jon Sterwies, Easton Ledden, and Hoyt Blaskowski earned wins by fall, but the Ghosts were to much, claiming the crown 41-26.
Overall, a more than impressive year for the tigers who had representation at both the Individual and Team tournaments.
"It's the best finish that Marshfield's ever had in program history," said Cody See, Head Coach of the Tigers. "They have nothing to be ashamed of, we fought hard every match today, so they should have no regrets and be proud of how they competed."
"Everybody should be very proud of what they've done, first time in program history - we got further than we did last year, and next year they can get it done," said senior Hoyt Blaskowski.
Congratulations to the Marshfield Tigers on achieving runner up in division 1.