The SPASH Panthers incredible season comes to a close in the state semifinal game against Whitefish Bay

The SPASH Panthers entered the state tournament as the number one seed in division one, as the 7th ranked team in the state in D-1 and on a 23 game winning streak.
Sometimes though, it's just not your day and unfortunately for the Panthers that day came in their state semi-final game against Whitefish Bay.
With six division one college commits on the roster, including Brewers manager Craig Counsell's son, SPASH knew the Blue Dukes would be their biggest test of the season and not afford to let them get rolling early.
But roll they did.
They racked up four runs in the first inning and were far from done.
The Blue Dukes went on to score five in the second, one in the third, five in the fourth and two in the fifth to end the game early with a 17-0 rout.
While not the ending to the season the Panthers had hoped for, it was still an all-timer for SPASH and one that many will remember for a long time.
"I hope they remember a team that won 26 games, conference champions, sectional champions, you know fighters. That's what I'll remember about this team," said Head Coach Kraig Terpstra after the game.
"I know it's one of the most enjoyable teams I've worked with. I feel very lucky to coach at a school like SPASH, but even luckier when I get groups like this."