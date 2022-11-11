The Sports Express Finale: Tigers Roar into state with a 20-14 instant classic against St. Mary's Springs

Weather Alert

...PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE EXPECTED... Patchy freezing drizzle may result in locally slippery roads in parts of north central and central Wisconsin for a few hours tonight. The freezing drizzle is most likely west of a line from Tomahawk to Merrill to Wisconsin Rapids through about 2 am. Motorists should be alert for scattered slippery spots on roads as a result of light freezing drizzle.