The Sports Express Finale: Tigers Roar into state with a 20-14 instant classic against St. Mary's Springs

The Stratford Tigers are headed back to the division six state championship game for the first time since 2018 with their thrilling 20-14 win over St. Mary's Springs Friday night.
The first half of the division six level four playoff matchup was a defensive struggle.
After the first 24 minutes the Tigers were the only team to hit pay dirt and even that came late in the second quarter, but it gave Stratford a 7-0 advantage at the break.
Out of the locker rooms though things began to heat up as the teams would trade scores up until the clock hit zeroes
The Ledgers would tie the game at seven with a Cullen King to Lucas Ramaker pass on which the corner mistimed his break on the route, resulting in a huge catch and run to the endzone.
After that the Tigers did what they do best, run the rock. They drove down the field led by their hammer Kohler Kilty who set Stratford up on their opponents two-yard line where quarterback Braeden Schueller would finish the drive with a plunge up the gut to retake the lead with just over a minute left.
That would prove to be too much time though as the King to Ramaker connection would result in another score tying the game at 14-14 forcing overtime.
On the Tigers opening drive of the extra period, a rumbling, powerful 15-yard run from Kilty would put six more on the board, however the PAT was blocked keeping the score at 20-14.
However with their back against the wall, the Tigers defense stood tall forcing the Ledgers into a 4th and long on their drive. King would heave one final shot to the end zone, but would find Stratford's Schueller who sealed the win with an interception.
With the win the Tigers advance to the state championship game at Camp Randall Thursday November 17 at 1 P.M. where they will face the Mondovi Buffaloes.
Mondovi earned their way to Madison by beating Darlington 14-7.