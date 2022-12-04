They still own them. Packers beat the Bears 28-19, for their 8th straight victory in the rivalry

With a 28-19 win the Packers now have the distinction of saying they have most wins in NFL history with 787 all-time.
They can also say that they have now defeated their rivals in 8 straight games, however it wasn't easy.
The Bears got the ball to start things off. After a promising start to the drive Chicago would stall out in Packers territory and settle for three to take an early lead.
On the Packers ensuing drive a heavy dose of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon would prove ineffective as Green Bay would forced to punt after picking up one first down.
Then the ghosts of last week would once again haunt the Packers defense, in the form of a mobile quarterback running wild and free.
Justin Fields would break off a 56-yard rushing touchdown, to put the Packers in a 10-0 hole. The run would make his third rushing touchdown on 50-plus yards this year.
As the clock ticked into the second quarter Green Bay continued to feature Jones and Dillon on their next drive, moving into Bears territory. However once again, after a promising start, the offense would stall.
Although this time the Pack would come away with points in the form of a 24-yard Mason Crosby chip shot, making it 10-3.
However it appeared to do the trick in shifting momentum, at least momentarily. The Packers defense would come up with a big takeaway on the Bears next drive, when Rudy Ford scooped up a Chase Claypool fumble.
The turnover would be wasted though, as the Packers offense failed to get any traction on the follow-up drive missing on a 4th down conversion attempt dropping them to 5/20 on that down this year.
Chicago wasted no time in answering going 63-yards in two plays with David Montgomery paying it off with six from seven yards away, but a missed extra point kept it 16-3 for the next kickoff.
Needing something to happen before the half the Packers would take possession and begin their drive. As they drove deep into Bears territory Jones would cross 5,000 career rushing yards.
It would be Christian Watson that crossed the goal line though as the Packers once again went for it on 4th down, this time converting and scoring to make it 16-10 at the half.
The touchdown marks Watson's 7th in the last four games.
Despite swinging the tide of the game in their favor at the half, the Packers were unable to capitalize on their first drive out of the locker room, after being forced to punt it after a three and out.
The Packers defense would hold Chicago to the same fate on their next drive and the Bears would return the favor on the Packs next drive as well.
However the scoring drought would end on Chicago's next drive with Cairo Santos booting a field goal through from 28 out moving it back to a two score game, 19-10.
It wouldn't last long though.
Green Bay would roll down the field in response riding Dillon who eventually rumbled in from 21-yards out to make it 19-17 early in the 4th.
It appeared the Bears would answer with authority after a huge Fields completion to N'Keal Harry, but the Green and Gold's defense would stand tall as would the special teams who blocked the Bears field goal try.
The Packers field goal unit would have better luck after a nearly seven minute drive by the offense, which set Mason Crosby up to drill a 32-yard attempt to give Green Bay their first lead of the day 20-19.
The Bears once again looked poised to respond, however despite playing nearly perfect Fields made the costly mistake of throwing at Jaire Alexander.
Alexander promptly reminded the young quarterback why he is considered an elite corner by hauling in his 4th interception of the season, which is a career high.
On the following drive the big play Bison would strike again, this time to ice the game.
Watson would take an end around 46-yards to the house for his 8th touchdown in four games. The green and gold would go for two and succeed to make it a two-score game 28-19.
Bears were in desperation mode from there resulting in Fields throwing a second interception this time to Keisean Nixon to seal the game and the Packers win 28-19.
Green Bay now heads into a bye week before facing the Rams on Monday night.