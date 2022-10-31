 Skip to main content
Top Plays 10-30

(WAOW) -- Featuring WIAA payoff action from all over the state. Here's our top five plays we caught during the week of October 30th. Featuring Athens, Wittenberg-Birnamwood, Newman Catholic, D.C. Everest and more.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to avanpatten@waow.com 

