Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, moderate or heavy at times. Snow accumulations
between 4 and 6 inches.

* WHERE...Marathon, Menominee, and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...Until Noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Top Plays of the Week: Championship level highlights

Top Plays of the Week: Championship level highlights

(WAOW) - Take a look at all the best of the best from central Wisconsin this week, in our Top 5 Plays.

