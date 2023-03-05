Top Plays of the Week: Championship level highlights

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow, moderate or heavy at times. Snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches. * WHERE...Marathon, Menominee, and Shawano Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&