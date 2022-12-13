Top teams battle in the Marawood and other area scores

Check out the highlights from four teams all looking for footing on top of the Marawood conference, plus the scores from other area games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Newman 61 Assumption 41
Columbus Catholic 78 Spencer 46
Marathon 50 Edgar 40
Owen-Withee 89 Gilman 17
Neillsville 69 Greenwood 29
Pacelli 68 Iola 53
Medford 72 Merrill 34
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Newman 42 Spencer 26
Merrill 67 Northland Pines 40
Antigo 60 Green Bay East 22
Lakeland 73 D.C. Everest 33
Prentice 43 Tomahawk 32
Stratford 34 Loyal 22
Iola 54 Witt-Birn 50
Wausau West 57 Xavier 47