Top teams battle in the Marawood and other area scores

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS TRAVEL TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY... .A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes, spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet across the region tonight into Wednesday. The mixed precipitation will turn to all snow over much of northern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon and evening, with periods of heavy snow expected Wednesday night. East winds will also gust to 25 to 40 mph, which could combine with heavy snow accumulations to cause tree and power line damage. Sporadic power outages will be possible. Travel could become hazardous due to the snow and ice. Some uncertainty remains on exact precipitation type and amounts as temperatures will be near freezing. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations of a tenth to quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, and Wood Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The strong winds and weight of snow and ice on tree limbs may result in tree or power line damage, resulting in sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes, and the Thursday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. &&