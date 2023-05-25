Track athletes punch their tickets to state, and regional champions are crowned on the diamond: Thursday Sports Roundup

(WAOW) - Sectional track & field meets meant athletes punched their tickets to state, plus regional champions are crowned on the diamond.
You can check out some of the highlights from Thursday's Sectional track meets above, but for full results click here.
-
A few area teams are also moving onto the sectional final on the diamond.
Softball - Tues. May, 30th
D1
#4 DCE vs #1 Superior
#3 Chippewa Falls vs #2 SPASH
D2
#5 Merrill vs #1 Medford
#3 New London vs #2 Mosinee
D3
#2 Amherst vs #1 Peshtigo
D4
#3 Iola-Scandinavia vs #1 Bonduel
#2 Stratford vs #1 Auburndale
D5
#2 Athens vs #1 McDonell Catholic
#3 Newman Catholic vs #1 Laona/Wabeno
#2 Almond-Bancroft vs #1 Pacelli
#2 Columbus Catholic vs #1 Assumption
Baseball - Tues. May, 30th
D1
#9 Marshfield vs #8 Wausau West
#12 Wausau East vs #5 River Falls
#13 Superior vs #4 Wisconsin Rapids
#11 Menominee vs #6 DCE
D2
#8 Merrill vs #1 Mosinee
#5 Arcadia vs #4 Abby/Colby
#10 Rhinelander vs #2 Medford
#9 Adams-Friendship vs #1 Reedsburg
D3
#14 Tomahawk vs #6 Phillips
#9 Colfax vs #1 Marathon
#5 Elk Mound vs #4 Stratford
#6 Neillsville vs #3 Mondovi
#11 Peshtigo vs #3 Amherst
#5 Bonduel vs #4 Witt-Birn
#8 Auburndale vs #1 Coleman
D4
#7 Glenwood City vs #2 Rib Lake
#6 McDonell Catholic vs Owen-Withee
#7 Lena vs #2 Pacelli
#6 Rosholt vs #3 Gibralter/Washington Island
#5 Iola-Scandinavia vs #4 Algoma
#10 Newman Catholic vs #2 Niagara
#5 Athens vs #4 Edgar
#9 Elcho vs #1 Three Lakes/Phelps
#9 Assumption vs #1 Eleva-Strum
#5 Columbus Catholic vs #5 Blair-Taylor
#6 Port Edwards vs #3 Independence/Gilmanton
#7 Pepin/Alma vs #2 Pittsville