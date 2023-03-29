Two fishermen involved in cheating scandal at Ohio tournament plead guilty

Weather Alert

...MAJOR STORM SYSTEM TO BRING WIDESPREAD WINTRY PRECIPITATION TO THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY... .A strong low pressure system tracking from the Plains to the Great Lakes region will bring a wide array of weather to the area the next couple days. A couple rounds of significant wintry weather are possible. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches possible with winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&