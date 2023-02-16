 Skip to main content
Upsets, Blowouts and Slapshots, WIAA Playoff Hockey is Here

rapids wins

The WIAA hockey playoffs are swing.

Thursday saw all remaining teams in all divisions competing for the right to keep their seasons alive.

Check out the highlights above as well as the scores and next matchups below.

DIVISION 1 BOYS

Rapids 4 Eau Claire Memorial 4

Superior 7 Marshfield 0

SPASH 6 Eau Claire North 3

DIVISION 2 BOYS

Rice Lake 10 Medford/Rib Lake 0

Lakeland 4 Pacelli 1

Northland Pines 4 Tomahawk 3

Rhinelander 2 Antigo/Witt-Birn 1

Mosinee 4 Waupaca 2

GIRLS HOCKEY

Marshfield 4 Rhinelander 3

Hayward co-op 11 Medford/Rib Lake 0

CW Storm 13 Northland Pines co-op 0

NEXT WEEKS MATCHUPS:

BOYS DIVISION 1

#8 Wisconsin Rapids vs #4 Hudson

#3 Superior vs #2 SPASH

BOYS DIVISION 2

#5 Northland Pines vs #1 Lakeland

#3 Rhinelander vs #2 Mosinee

GIRLS 

#4 Marshfield vs #1 Superior/Northwestern

#3 Hayward vs #2 CW Storm

Have any story ideas? You can send them to astewart@waow.com

