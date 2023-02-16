Upsets, Blowouts and Slapshots, WIAA Playoff Hockey is Here

The WIAA hockey playoffs are swing.
Thursday saw all remaining teams in all divisions competing for the right to keep their seasons alive.
Check out the highlights above as well as the scores and next matchups below.
DIVISION 1 BOYS
Rapids 4 Eau Claire Memorial 4
Superior 7 Marshfield 0
SPASH 6 Eau Claire North 3
DIVISION 2 BOYS
Rice Lake 10 Medford/Rib Lake 0
Lakeland 4 Pacelli 1
Northland Pines 4 Tomahawk 3
Rhinelander 2 Antigo/Witt-Birn 1
Mosinee 4 Waupaca 2
GIRLS HOCKEY
Marshfield 4 Rhinelander 3
Hayward co-op 11 Medford/Rib Lake 0
CW Storm 13 Northland Pines co-op 0
NEXT WEEKS MATCHUPS:
BOYS DIVISION 1
#8 Wisconsin Rapids vs #4 Hudson
#3 Superior vs #2 SPASH
BOYS DIVISION 2
#5 Northland Pines vs #1 Lakeland
#3 Rhinelander vs #2 Mosinee
GIRLS
#4 Marshfield vs #1 Superior/Northwestern
#3 Hayward vs #2 CW Storm