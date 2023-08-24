USHL game coming to Marathon Park Ice Arena in September

WAUSAU (WAOW) — A United States Hockey League (USHL) game will be played in Wausau for the first time next month.
The preseason game between the Madison Capitols and Green Bay Gamblers takes place Sept. 16 at 7:10 p.m. at Marathon Park Ice Arena.
Tickets for this game will go on sale via wausaucyclones.com/ushl beginning Thursday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. with 30% of all ticket sales donated to local youth hockey organizations.
The United States Hockey League (USHL) is the top junior ice hockey league sanctioned by USA Hockey. The league consists of 16 teams located in the Midwest and Great Plains, for players between the ages of 16 and 21. The USHL is strictly amateur, allowing former players to compete in NCAA college hockey. During the 2023 NHL Draft a total of 51 USHL players were selected, including six selections in the first round.
"This is an excellent opportunity for all of the passionate hockey fans in North Central Wisconsin to see some of the best junior hockey players in the United States. Our organization is appreciative of the Madison Capitols and Green Bay Gamblers for coming together for this game to benefit local youth hockey organizations," stated Zach Serwe, Director of Business Operations for the Wausau Cyclones.
The Wausau Cyclones home opener is October 14.
The Cyclones are members of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), one of three USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior leagues. For more information, visit wausaucyclones.com.