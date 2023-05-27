UWSP baseball extends season in wild 24-20 win over UW-LaCrosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WAOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point baseball team has extended its season by at least one more game and did so in dramatic fashion over UW-LaCrosse, winning 24-20 in Game 2 of the Division III Super Regionals.
The Pointers led by as much as 19-2 by the fifth inning, doing so by scoring five runs in the first inning and ten runs in the fourth.
Payton Nelson and Bradley Comer combined to hit three home runs through the fourth inning to build that lead for the Pointers.
The Eagles would then respond with three runs in the fifth inning, eight in the sixth inning, and five in the seventh inning to cut the lead to 19-18.
In the bottom of the eighth, LaCrosse first baseman George Seaman hit a two-run home run for his second of the game to give them their first lead at 20-19.
UWSP would later be down to its final strike and would extend the game with a single by Comer that would tie the game, but Nelson was able to score on a throwing error while advancing a base, giving the lead back to the Pointers, 21-20.
Kamden Oliver and Brenden Canterbury would follow by hitting back-to-back home runs and Sidney Ferry recorded the last three outs in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.
If Stevens Point wins the decisive Game 3, they will advance to their second consecutive College World Series, the first time since 2007 the program would achieve such a feat.