Wausau West using digital ticket for events

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With football season kicking off, one area high school is going digital with their tickets.
Wausau West High School is using the app and website Ticket Spicket for fans to purchase tickets to all sporting events.
The school says they know some fans have concerns about using the new technology, but say it is easy to use.
"We're certainly not going to turn anybody away from our sporting events, so if you're not sure how to use it or not sure what to do, please come to the game," Jason Foster, Activities Director, said, "All of our ticket scanners will have ways to get you to do that and if for whatever reason we can't figure it out, we will find a way to get you into the event."
Patrons can buy tickets for individual events or season passes.
If you have a gold pass, those will continue to be honored.