West wins a pair of fun Friday games in perfect Spring weather

The Wausau West Warriors went two-for-two Friday picking up wins in both baseball and softball.
In baseball, the Warriors bested the Wausau East Lumberjack with a decisive, 13-3 victory. The huge offensive output gave them 28 total runs scored against their rival over the course of two days.
Across town the softball team mounted a comeback against the Lakeland Union Thunderbirds to get their win. After falling behind 3-0 the Warriors defense bowed its back, while the offense would wake up to score six unanswered for the 6-3.
Check out the highlights from both games above.