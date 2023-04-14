West wins a pair of fun Friday games in perfect Spring weather

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Alexander Reservoir affecting Lincoln
County.

Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Prairie River near Merrill affecting Lincoln County.

.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point, Biron Reservoir...
for the Prairie River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 12.73 feet.
- Forecast...The river has crested. It will then fall below
flood stage early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

West wins a pair of fun Friday games in perfect Spring weather

  • 0
WEST SOFTBALL

The Wausau West Warriors went two-for-two Friday picking up wins in both baseball and softball.

In baseball, the Warriors bested the Wausau East Lumberjack with a decisive, 13-3 victory. The huge offensive output gave them 28 total runs scored against their rival over the course of two days.

Across town the softball team mounted a comeback against the Lakeland Union Thunderbirds to get their win. After falling behind 3-0 the Warriors defense bowed its back, while the offense would wake up to score six unanswered for the 6-3.

Check out the highlights from both games above.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to astewart@waow.com

