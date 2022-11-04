Witt-Birn and Athens eliminated early at WIAA state volleyball tournament

Both Athens and Wittenberg-Birnamwood came into Friday as the one seed in their playoff brackets. The Blue Jays went undefeated in division four, while the Chargers ran the table in D-3.
Different division, but both shared the same goal, win the first state title in school history.
Athens got the first crack at that against Monticello to start the day.
It quickly turned into a back-and-forth battle that saw the two teams take it to five sets, however it would be Monticello advancing with a 15-9 win.
“I never gave up on it," said Athens Junior Jazelle Hartwig. "I felt that we always had a chance and I knew that I trusted my team and we were in it together.”
“I think it (changed) when they started digging our balls," said Athens junior Addison Lavicka. "They were just picking everything up and they did very good on that part."
The Chargers hit the court next and were hoping to avoid a similar fate in their first appearance at the state tournament, but they faced a tough task taking on the three-time title defenders Howards Grove.
Ultimately, the challenge would prove to be too much for the Chargers, as the champs imposed their will putting them away in three sets. However, it was still a historic experience the girls will cherish.
“Just the fans and the energy was amazing," said Witt-Birn senior Lilly Betry. "If I was gonna play a last game it’s great to have it here. And to make it this far, it’s an amazing season I’m really proud.”
“Hey, we’re the first one in our school's history to make it this far," said Chargers Head Coach Becky Rew. "These girls have been working really hard since they were little, I’m very proud of them”
While neither team advanced to the finals Friday, both have a promising future as they retain more than half of their rosters heading into next season.