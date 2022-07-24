AirVenture Cup kicks off EAA Oshkosh

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- EAA AirVenture kicked off Sunday morning with competition in the sky.
Dozens of pilots took to the sky in a round-robin competition through northern and central Wisconsin.
Keith Phillips has been competing in the AirVenture Cup race for 21 years and says flying has just come naturally to him.
"Well, I grew up near an airport in Michigan I kind of learned to fly like osmosis," Phillips said. "Like farmer kids don't remember learning to drive, I don't remember learning to fly."
Phillips says since he began flying as a child, the technology of planes has changed drastically. EAA Oshkosh gives him and other pilots a chance to see the new equipment on the market.
He and other pilots explained the aviation community, especially those who compete in AirVenture Cup, are a unique group. This competition allows them to meet up every year and build new friendships within the community.