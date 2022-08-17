CTK: Pacelli looking for CWC redemption

STEVENS POINT, WI (WAOW) -- The Cardinals are continuing with the 'family' tradition that head coach Drew Nelson has instilled on the small program.
But they're doing so without one of their brother, former running back Brycen Cashin is long gone, and the Cardinals say they're having no problem filling in the pieces.
senior wide receiver Asher Jordan said, "it's been different but I think I have a lot of confidence in everyone, Brock you know and Andrew stepping up at quarterback I have a lot of confidence in him to throw me good passes and even though you cant fill Brycen I think its gonna be, its gonna be good."
This year finding strength in numbers.
Head coach Nelson said, "we just gotta keep being physically at the point of attack, right now the hays in the barn as they say so nothings gonna change between now and tomorrow night so hopefully we got everything in and were able tp perform at optimal value tomorrow."
Pacelli kicks off their season again Weyauwega-Fremont on Thursday.