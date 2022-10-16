Jets At Packers: Green Bay hoping to get right back stateside

(WAOW) -- The Green Bay Packers returned stateside for a 'get right' game against the New York Jets Sunday.
The Packers have won three straight over the Jets, including their last home game, a 31-24 victory in 2014.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, despite experiencing a thumb injury throughout the week, started Sunday. Rookie wr Christian Watson and Tipa Galeai are unavailable elevating Winfree for gametime.
Green Bay starts out slow, receiving their first, 1st down halfway through the 1st quarter on an unsportsmanlike penalty from the Jets bench.
They're unable to convert though, turning the ball over on 4th down.
The Packers first scoring attempt comes to start the 2nd quarter, Crosby's 47-yard field goal is blocked by Williams.
Acoreless through 10 minutes of the 2nd quarter, New York takes a field goal attempt of their own, Zuerlein is good from 32-ayrds out. Jets 3-0.
After a 1st down, Green Bay moves to the 11 -- attempting a 29-yards field goal. Kick is good, the Packers tie it up 3-3 to enter the 2nd half.