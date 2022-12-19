MONDAY NIGHT MAYHEM: Packers

(WAOW) -- Entering Monday nights match up, the Green Bay Packers are 15-1 through the LaFleur era in games played in the Frozen Tundra, aka Green Bay December-January.
Monday night the Packers and Rams meet for the 3rd time in three seasons, and the 1st time they've hosted the defending Superbowl champions since Baltimore in 2001.
The Rams start off on offense, Baker Mayfield is sacked for the first time of the night early on thank to Preston Smith. They turn the ball over after a five minute opening drive.
Green Bay struck first in the 1st quarter. Rodgers and the running back driving inside the 40-yard line. Crosby completing a 34-yard field goal to go up 3-0.
Los Angeles then taking their turn. Mayfield drives the Rams inside the same, Gay drilling a 33-yard field goal of his own. LA ties it at 3-3.
Second quarter the Packers will take over on offense, earning the 1st down rushing. AJ Dillon take it up the shotgun for 8-yards resulting in a touchdown.
Los Angeles will kick anther field goal before the first half is over. This time from 55-yards out. Green Bays defense successfully holding the Rams 4th ranked rushing out of the end zone for two quarters.