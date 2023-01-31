Fire causes interior damage at residence in town of Birch

TOWN OF BIRCH, Wis. (WAOW) — No one was injured but a fire caused significant interior damage to a home in the town of Birch on Monday evening.
One firefighter did suffer minor frostbite injuries and self-transported himself to Merrill Aspirus Hospital where he was treated and released.
At approximately 6:10 pm Monday, the Town of Russell Fire Department was paged out to a structure fire in the Town of Birch in village of Irma. Upon arrival, first responders reported smoke but no visible fire and that all occupants had exited the structure.
Firefighters investigating found heavy fire on the first and second floor of the structure, hidden by the design of the house, according to a Facebook post by Town of Russell Fire Department.
High heat and heavy fire forced the firefighters to retreat to the first floor to regroup on their initial attack of the fire, but firefighters were able to gain access to the second floor and were able to knock down the major part of the fire. The fire was then suppressed by Tomahawk, Pine River and Nokomis fire departments.
Firefighting operations were hampered by the frigid temperatures and building components. The American Red Cross is assisting the homeowners to find housing, the post said.
Firefighters cleared the scene a little after midnight.