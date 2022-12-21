Look up to the sky for the last meteor shower of the year

 Skip to main content
...A PROLONGED PERIOD OF WINTRY WEATHER WILL RESULT IN TRAVEL
DISRUPTIONS LEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

.A slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged period of wintry
weather to the area the next several days. The initial phase of the
storm will consist of mainly snow, which will fall from this
afternoon through tomorrow. The second phase will consist of lighter
snows, but very windy conditions with significant blowing and
drifting snow. Finally, very cold air will surge into the area on
the strong northwest winds.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Snow
accumulations of 4 and 7 inches expected during this period. For
the Winter Storm Watch, snow and widespread blowing and drifting
snow possible. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches,
with the highest totals in far eastern Wisconsin. Winds could gust
as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Snow will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel
conditions at times late today through Thursday. Travel conditions
could become dangerous at times Thursday night through Friday
night when winds increase. The strong winds will result in
widespread blowing and drifting snow, and possibly near-zero
visibility at times in open areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air
into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 15
below to 25 below zero range in central and north-central
Wisconsin Thursday night through Saturday. Wind chills in the east
will range from 10 below zero to 20 below zero during this period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Hazardous travel conditions are expected late today through
Thursday. Even worse travel conditions are possible Thursday night
through Friday night. Consider avoiding travel during this period
unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel during this period,
drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along
with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables,
flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a
first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case
you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before
crossing open areas.

&&

Look up to the sky for the last meteor shower of the year

Look up to the sky for the last meteor shower of the year

The Ursids meteor shower celestial event will be the last meteor shower of 2022. A meteor from the Ursids shower is pictured in this view from the Yorkshire Dales National Park, UK.

 Andrew Ward/Adobe Stock

A gift from the skies is coming just in time for the holidays — the Ursids meteor shower. This celestial event will be the last meteor shower of 2022.

The Ursids typically produce only around five to 10 visible meteors an hour, according to EarthSky. While the rates are not as high as other annuals, this year's shower is set to peak on the night of December 21 with a new moon at only 3% fullness, offering particularly great visibility for people in the Northern Hemisphere, where it will be viewable.

Occasionally, the Ursids have been known to exceed 25 meteors an hour, and even 100 meteors an hour in the years 1945 and 1986. But NASA is not expecting anything out of the ordinary this year, according to Bill Cooke, NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office lead.

The Ursids shower began on December 13 and will be active until December 24. Still, Cooke suggests viewing the meteor shower close to the night of its peak — if not that night, then the one before or after.

"They're not terribly faint, but they're not terribly bright either. The Ursids are a good medium strength meteor shower," Cooke said. "They're certainly not the Geminids or Perseids, but hey, if you got time to kill while you're waiting for Santa, it's probably a good thing to do."

The Ursids are often overlooked due to their proximity to the Geminids shower, which peaked December 13 and also can be observed until December 24.

"Meteor observers have historically not spent much time with this one since it falls so close to Christmas," Cooke said. "Grad students in meteor science used to call them the "Cursed Ursids" because no one wanted to get stuck observing them."

Viewing the Ursids

But any meteor shower can still be an awe-inspiring spectacle. If optimal viewing conditions are enough to entice casual onlookers to brave the cold for a chance to spot an Ursids meteor, Robert Lunsford, fireball report coordinator for the American Meteor Society, recommends watching during the early morning hours of December 22.

"(The Ursids) can be very erratic. I've viewed them under perfect conditions and not seen any, and on other times, I've seen them outburst at 25 per hour," Lunsford said. "You don't know what you're going to get, but the conditions are almost perfect this year. If you go out to a dark sky, you'll probably see between five and 10 Ursids per hour."

The Ursids come from the 8P/Tuttle comet (otherwise known as Tuttle's Comet), an older comet that does not produce much debris. In the sky, the meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Ursid Minor, more commonly known as the Little Dipper. To differentiate these meteors from the Geminids, viewers should locate the constellation and identify which meteors appear to come from its direction.

"They are visible all night long, because the radiant is very, very far north and never sets," Lunsford said. "During the evening hours, (the radiant) will only be just a hair over the northern horizon, which means that most of the meteors will be blocked by the horizon, so your best bet is to watch during the last couple hours before dawn."

The further north you are, the better the visibility for this event, Lunsford said. (For those in the Southern Hemisphere, the shower will not be visible, since the radiant will not rise above the horizon.)

While this shower is the last for the year, sky observers won't have long to wait for the peak of the Quantrantids meteor display, which will be ringing in the new year just a little belatedly on the night of January 3, 2023.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

