Webb telescope spies evidence of hidden planets around nearby star

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, Calumet, Winnebago, Outagamie, and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Rapid reductions in visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Use caution on your morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and keep a safe distance from other vehicles. &&