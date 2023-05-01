Day in the life of an Athletic Director

(WAOW) - A normal Monday afternoon in May should be sunny and 65, instead local teams are headed inside.
"You're in May and you can see kids behind me running in the hallways, nobody wants to be doing that in May, no one wants to be inside," said Curt Miller, Athletic Director of Marathon High School.
Between the consistent cancellations and postponements, Athletic Director's across central Wisconsin face an all too familiar headache.
"Unfortunately this is the norm," said Miller. "But you end up being really creative in what you have to do to schedule enough contests, and get your teams enough opportunities to play."
Creativity that's much needed as adjusting schedules is no easy task, with tons of moving parts -- all constantly shifting for dozens of teams.
"Not just games but practices too, with our gym situation too, with varsity baseball, varsity softball, JV baseball, JV softball, middle school baseball, middle school softball, high school track, middle school track, trying to fit them all inside," said Jim Steinke, Athletic Director of Edgar High School.
But getting the teams situated is only the first step
"transportation that changes, the officials change," said Miller. "Even changing a start time by a half hour you have to go through all the event workers and everything."
"The nice thing is a lot of people are flexible with a variety of things, the weathers just one of them," said Miller.
And while it's hours of work for just an hour or two on the field - the pay off is worth it.
"At the end of the day we as Athletic Director's do our best to get our kids opportunities," stated Miller.