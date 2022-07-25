Celtics Hauser hosts inaugural youth camp in Point

STEVENS POINT, WIS. (WAOW) -- Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser stopped back my his hometown of Stevens Point this week to host the inaugural "Sam Hauser Basketball Camp" at his alma mater SPASH.

Hauser, who's fresh off a three-year, $6 million contract extension with the Celtics, is trying his hand at coaching.

Monday, a couple dozen got first hand experience from someone who's seeing the game at the highest level.

"Obviously this is a big opportunity not only for me, but also the kids that are in camp so i'm excited to give back and show them a little bit of what I did growing up hopefully they can learn from that and what i'm teaching them and apply it to what they're doing but overall i'm just here to have a lot of fun with them and work with these guys," said Hauser.

The NBA star in his third season, says he plans to continue to hold summer camps in Stevens Point in the coming years, and already has plans on how to make next event better.