Team of the Week: Newman Catholic

(WAOW) - The Newman Catholic boys basketball team is set to take the floor in the programs first ever WIAA State Tournament appearance.
Just a few short months ago the Cardinals football team took home a state championship, and this weekend many of those same guys will look to bring home some more hardware on the hardwood.
The team will tip off Friday morning at 9 a.m. in the D5 semi-final.
The Cardinals have notched the #1 seed, ranked as the team to beat in division five.
The experienced squad has 8 seniors prepared to step on the floor for what will be the last time together.
the determination and hard work since elementary school has prepared them for this moment.