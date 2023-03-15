 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Team of the Week: Newman Catholic

  • Updated
  • 0
Team of the Week: Newman Catholic

(WAOW) - The Newman Catholic boys basketball team is set to take the floor in the programs first ever WIAA State Tournament appearance.

Just a few short months ago the Cardinals football team took home a state championship, and this weekend many of those same guys will look to bring home some more hardware on the hardwood.

The team will tip off Friday morning at 9 a.m. in the D5 semi-final.

The Cardinals have notched the #1 seed, ranked as the team to beat in division five.

The experienced squad has 8 seniors prepared to step on the floor for what will be the last time together.

the determination and hard work since elementary school has prepared them for this moment.

Tags

Recommended for you