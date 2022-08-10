Marshfield family makes strides to save Monarchs

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Six years ago, Melissa and Jim Gwiazda and their children began their journey to rescue, raise, and release monarch butterflies across central Wisconsin.
“We just want them around for our children’s children, we don't wanna see a species die out if there's something we can do about it,” said Melissa Gwiazda.
It all started when a friend brought home one a caterpillar for their daughter in 2016.
"We new nothing about monarchs then, our kids would ask us questions and we didn't know how to answer, so we did some googling, and that's how it all started," said Melissa.
Along the way, they started a Facebook page where they document their experiences, and the growth of their caterpillars to butterflies, while gaining just under 2,000 followers in the process
“It is really nice to have people following along, people will ask us questions and we still learn as we go," said Melissa.
Now six years later, they have released over 10,000 monarchs - with just under 4,000 being released last year. They also have started their own non-profit with the Marshfield Area Community Foundation.
“It’s just the two of us so we don't want to bite off more than we can chew in a season. So we have just been adding to the habitats little by little," said Melissa.
What started as a hobby for the Gwiazda’s is now vital conservation work, as the number of monarchs in the Midwest drops each year.
“The species has declined very very dramatically, 90% over former numbers, the monarchs have become a lot more rare than they used to be," said Owen Boyle of the Wisconsin DNR.
This is something that Melissa and Jim say is a big priority of their project.
“Seeing that, its just alarming," said Jim Gwiazda.
They are now growing multiple habitats throughout Marshfield and have a goal to eventually own acres of beautiful safe zones for monarchs for years to come.