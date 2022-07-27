Goatapalooza returns for its second year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The goats have returned for a second straight year on Barker-Stewart island in Wausau for Goatapalooza.
It started last year with a herd of goats being shipped to Wausau as a natural way to clear-cut the island and surrounding walkways.
"They're a great alternative to use than for us to use any herbicides or sprays. With this being an island in the middle of the Wisconsin River, we really wanted to find a different way to help mitigate those invasive species," said Mark Dorow, Recreation Superintendent for Wausau and Marathon County.
City officials say it helped tremendously last year slowing down invasive plant species that have popped up over the years and they were brought back this year by popular demand.
The city wanted to offer things to do for the whole family including a scavenger hunt, goat cheese sampling, and more.