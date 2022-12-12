ABC News boss confirms 'GMA3' anchors are subject to internal probe after being pulled from air

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM COULD BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS
TRAVEL MID-WEEK...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes
mid-week, spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet
across the region tonight into Wednesday. The mixed precipitation
will turn to all snow over much of northern Wisconsin Wednesday
afternoon and evening, with periods of heavy snow expected Wednesday
night. East winds will also gust to 25 to 40 mph, which could
combine with heavy snow accumulations to cause tree and power line
damage. Sporadic power outages will be possible. Travel could become
hazardous due to the snow and ice. Some uncertainty remains on exact
precipitation type and amounts as temperatures will be near freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch and
ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed
precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 8
inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible.
Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, and Wood Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday
morning through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. The strong winds and weight of
snow and ice on tree limbs may result in tree or power line
damage, resulting in sporadic power outages. Travel could be very
difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes, and the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.

&&

ABC News boss confirms 'GMA3' anchors are subject to internal probe after being pulled from air

  • 0
ABC News boss confirms 'GMA3' anchors are subject to internal probe after being pulled from air

"GMA3" co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will "remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review," ABC News President Kim Godwin disclosed to network employees in a memo Monday morning.

 Paula Lobo/ABC/Getty Images

"GMA3" co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will "remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review," ABC News President Kim Godwin disclosed to network employees in a memo Monday morning.

The memo is the first time Godwin has acknowledged to the company the existence of a formal internal probe targeting the hosts of the channel's morning show after photos surfaced of the pair engaged in an apparent romantic relationship. Godwin's note did not specify what the probe is looking at.

CNN reported last week that the network's legal department was conducting a review, news first broken by Semafor.

A person familiar with the matter told CNN that the probe focuses, in part, on whether the company's morality rules might have been violated. Hosts and correspondents at news networks are generally subject to morality clauses that forbid them from behaving in a way that may cause harm to the reputation of the company.

Godwin first said last Monday that Holmes and Robach had been taken off of the air following the public disclosure of their romantic relationship. At the time, she referred to the matter as an "internal and external distraction" and requested staffers not "gossip" about the matter while at work.

In her latest memo, Godwin again acknowledged the "continuing coverage" of the matter "can be distracting."

Godwin said a rotating cast of hosts will continue to fill in for Robach and Holmes on the program.

People familiar with the matter previously told CNN that when the Daily Mail first reached out to ABC News for comment about the relationship between Robach and Holmes, a surprised network spokesperson tried to determine whether the allegation was true. The spokesperson contacted Holmes, who poured cold water on the tabloid's reporting.

That resulted in the spokesperson trying to push back against the outlet's reporting. The Daily Mail wasn't deterred and published its explosive story. When ABC representatives later saw the images included in the Daily Mail's story, they were taken aback, the people familiar with the matter said.

ABC News declined to provide a comment on the matter.

Following reports of the relationship, Robach and Holmes continued to anchor the program. But the pair have been off the air since Dec. 5.

The-CNN-Wire

