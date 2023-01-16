 Skip to main content
...SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATION EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY
MORNING...

.Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Great
Lakes will bring a significant snow accumulation to the region late
tonight into Thursday morning. The snow will result in hazardous
travel conditions, especially for the Thursday morning commute.
Those with travel plans should closely monitor the latest forecasts
and statements on this developing winter storm.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible, especially late tonight into Thursday
morning. The snow may mix with rain at times in east central
Wisconsin on Thursday. Total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to heavy snow.
Snowfall rates of an inch an hour possible late tonight into
Thursday morning. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Thursday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying travel late Wednesday night into
Thursday morning. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with
extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you,
including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight,
shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid
kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you
become stranded.

Indiana man arrested after toddler shown on live TV with handgun

A man has been arrested in Indiana after a video of a toddler, reportedly the man's son, waving and pulling the trigger of a handgun was shown on live TV. CNN has blurred a portion of this image to protect a minor's identity.

 Courtesy of On Patrol: Live and REELZ

A man was arrested in Beech Grove, Indiana, after video was shown on live TV of a toddler, reportedly the man's son, waving and pulling the trigger of a handgun.

The video was aired by Reelz series "On Patrol: Live," during the TV show's live broadcast on Saturday, January 14, according to a news release.

A police incident report obtained by CNN affiliate WTHR said Shane Osborne, faces a neglect charge. The report also lists "ring camera footage" that was obtained and uploaded to a police server. A 9mm gun found at the scene had 15 rounds in the magazine, but no rounds in the gun's chamber, the report said.

Osborne is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon, according to WTHR. The show identified Osborne as the boy's father.

Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley released a statement to WTHR saying he was "mortified" about the incident.

"As with all of you, I'm mortified and what took place and I'm so thankful that no one was hurt, especially the young child. I appreciate the quick action taken by the Beech Grove Police Department to secure the small child and the gun in question."

Video from a neighbor's security camera that aired on "On Patrol: Live," shows a little boy in the entryway of an apartment complex waving a handgun back and forth and pulling the trigger.

According to a release from the show, Beech Grove police officers responded after a neighbor called 911, "stating she and her son had witnessed the child alone in the hallway outside their unit, and that he had been holding a gun and pointing it at them."

When officers arrived, the purported father of the child said he did not have a gun. "I don't have a gun," the man said, as police entered his apartment, "I have never brought a gun into this house, if there is, it's my cousin's."

Police proceeded to search the apartment looking for a gun and eventually found a firearm under a television in the living room.

It's unclear if it's the same gun seen in the neighbor's security footage, but one of the officers on the scene says it's a "Smith & Wesson SD9mm."

Police are later seen taking the man, handcuffed, out of the apartment complex.

An officer said after speaking with on-call prosecutors, there was enough for an arrest "for child neglect, that's a felony," since there was a loaded firearm in the apartment.

CNN has reached out to the Beech Grove police department, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office and the mayor's office for comment and more information.

It is unclear if Osborne has an attorney at this time. CNN has reached out to the public defender's office for more information.

