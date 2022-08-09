Abbotsford School District Celebrates For Construction Of New Facility

The Abbotsford School District hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for construction of a new storm shelter and multi-purpose dome facility.
District Administrator Ryan Bargender and the School’s construction committee will be carrying out the end of the project.
Bargender said, "Yeah we sure did talk in 2019 about applying a grant through FEMA, and we applied for the grant in 2020, and we finally approved in 2022 officially in May, and the project will do a numerous things for us."
The interior would consist of classrooms, a community area, as well as extra gym space for overflow for games and events. The new dome facility is scheduled to open june 2023.