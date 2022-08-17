Area family sees major home renovation thanks to the Lead Safe Homes Program

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Baileys have been living in their home for more than 10 years, but routine blood tests last year found elevated lead levels in their two-year-old daughter Abigail.
Test after test continued to show lead in her blood, and the Wisconsin Health Department reached out to the family to have their home tested for lead.
The Health Department says this is becoming an issue with more homes in the Badger state throughout the last decade.
"Sure - it cant hurt, so they tested that and said yeah there is definitely lead in the house. They did a swab test, and everything that turned pink showed presence of lead," said Bobbie Bailey, mother and owner of the home.
They didn't have to search far for the cause: Their door and window frames, paint and pipes all qualified for Wisconsin's Lead Safe Homes Program.
"The Lead Safe Homes program abates lead hazards in owner/occupiers and rental prosperities - it focuses on homes built before 1978 that have lead-based paint hazards," said Brian Weaver, Lead Policy Advisor for the State's Department of Health Services.
As a part of the program the state funds all renovations needed in their home - which in this case cost $70,000.
"Which was a blessing to us, because it was nothing we could afford to do all at once all on our own," said Bailey.
Lead was banned in paint in 1978. If your home was built before then or if you notice flaking paint or cracking windowsills - your home could be eligible.
"The good thing about the Lead Safe Homes Program is that we have the funding to pay for this work - to remediate the lead hazards," said Weaver.
So far the state has helped renovate more than 100 homes through the program. For more information to see if your home is eligible, click here.