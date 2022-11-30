Area students building a home for Wisconsin Rapids family

(WAOW) -- “I’m definitely interested in the trades one hundred percent," said Payton Crocker, a Senior in the Building Construction class.
Before the start of the school year students interested in the project sent in an application to learn under Wisconsin Rapids Building Construction teacher Terry Bores, who has lead the construction on sixteen of the programs total houses.
“We are currently getting the roof shingled with the help of an outside contractor," said Bores. "Were buttoning up by putting the windows in shortly, and we are going to be building the stair system and getting the house enclosed to be ready for the cold weather coming.”
This years class is building a home in the Wesleyan subdivision off of Griffith Avenue in Rapids.
It will be the 25th home built through the program.
“These students come out of here with such a good understanding of the trades, they learn a little bit about this program and building and carpentry, but they also get to see the plumbing and electrical side,” added Bores.
The building constriction class has a committee to help find the best recipient each year.
This year's home is being built for a former student of the class who graduated just a few years ago.
“It’s pretty cool to know that, you know, a bunch of high school kids put together a house in 9 months,” said Crocker. “There's a lot of guys I didn't know and I kind of became closer without them through this class.”
Each year the builder just needs to supply the cost for materials, and in this case he knows the quality he is receiving.
The home is expected to be finished by the seniors last day in May of 2023.