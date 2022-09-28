Housing Project Helps People Out of Rehab

A new housing project has been approved in Wisconsin Rapids, but it's causing pushback from the residents. The project aims to help people who are getting our of rehab.
People living in Wisconsin Rapids are worried that the housing program might bring crime to their neighborhood, but May Shane Blaser says they have nothing to fear.
"The concern it, what happens in the neighborhood? People are maybe concerned that it might be an emergency shelter, or attract a certain element, but these people are coming there and hopefully they're not the problem."
Blaser assured residents that the program aims to help people and the community. He also said that the home would work with law enforcement and do background checks on the residents.