T-Bird Bridge Mounted Outside of High School

An area high school is "building a bridge" between its past and future. A Minocqua landmark is now immortalized outside of Lakeland Union High School.
The T-Bird Bridge has long been a staple of the Minocqua community, and today, it came home to the school it was named after. The bridge will now stand over the entrance to the school.
Robert Smudde, the district administrator, said, "It's bridging generations of students and alumni, and its really something that our group has taken pride in over the years, maybe bringing back some of the belongingness after COVID."
There will be a dedication ceremony for the bridge next Friday 11/4 at Lakeland Union High School.