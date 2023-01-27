 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SNOW WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS INTO THE
AFTERNOON...

Snow, which may be moderate to heavy at times, will continue into
early this afternoon. Motorist can expect the visibility in the
heavier snow to fall to around a half mile or less for a brief
period of time. Gusty south to southwest winds will also produce
some blowing and drifting of the new snow. The combination of the
falling and blowing and drifting snow will result in hazardous
travel conditions into this afternoon.

Motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel conditions due
to snow covered and slippery roads or poor visibilities due to
moderate to heavy snow and blowing and drifting snow. Be sure to
allow extra travel time so you can reach your destination safely.

The snow should taper off or end from west to east this afternoon,
except across far northern Wisconsin where lake effect snow showers
will linger into tonight. Also, gusty west winds to around 30 mph
are likely to produce some blowing and drifting of the snow. However,
temperatures across portions of central and east-central Wisconsin
are forecast to warm to near or above freezing. Once that occurs,
the blowing and drifting will be greatly reduced across central
and eastern Wisconsin.

McDonald's is testing a new strawless lid

McDonald's is testing a new strawless lid

McDonald's has begun testing strawless lids in some US cities as part of a multi-year effort to make its packaging more environmentally friendly.

Just like the McRib, straws might be a thing of the past at McDonald's.

The chain has begun testing strawless lids in some US cities as part of a multi-year effort to make its packaging more environmentally friendly.

"These lids help optimize our packaging and eliminate the use of small plastics, just one example of the many solutions we're reviewing as part of our ongoing global commitment to reduce waste," a McDonald's spokesperson said in a statement.

The plastic lids have a pullback tab to prevent the drink from splashing out. To drink from it, customers have to pull the tab back and slot it into a small opening. It's similar to the "sippy cup" lid at Starbucks that has been in use for the past three years.

Restaurant Business Online, which first noticed the new McDonald's lids, spotted the new lids being tested in Minneapolis. Customers can still request a straw if needed, the report said.

For the past several years, fast food chains in particular have been trying to figure out ways to reduce waste and go green. In particular, plastic straws can increase ocean pollution and microplastics that can harm marine wildlife.

McDonald's set a goal in 2018 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its offices and restaurants by 36% between 2015 and 2030. In 2021, the chain switched out some of its plastic Happy Meal toys for 3-D paper-based toys that customers can put together themselves.

