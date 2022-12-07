Santa visits Wisconsin Rapids to spread joy until Christmas

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Santa has made his way to one area community and works year-round to spread cheer and make lifelong memories.
From now until Christmas, he will be at his show room at 851 Oak Street in Wisconsin Rapids ready to meet and take pictures with children.
"We like to spend time, laugh, sing songs and have fun," said Ron Berry, also known as Santa. "I like to find out who they are - who my neighbors are - who the people are around me, and they get to know us too."
He's also placed a mailbox to the North Pole on the corner.
Pictures with Santa are free of charge, but donations will help the "Santa Cause" to aid families across Wisconsin.
