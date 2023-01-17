 Skip to main content
...SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATION EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY
MORNING...

.Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Great
Lakes will bring a significant snow accumulation to the region late
tonight into Thursday morning. The snow will result in hazardous
travel conditions, especially for the Thursday morning commute.
Those with travel plans should closely monitor the latest forecasts
and statements on this developing winter storm.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible, especially late tonight into Thursday
morning. The snow may mix with rain at times in east central
Wisconsin on Thursday. Total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to heavy snow.
Snowfall rates of an inch an hour possible late tonight into
Thursday morning. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Thursday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying travel late Wednesday night into
Thursday morning. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with
extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you,
including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight,
shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid
kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you
become stranded.

The world's oldest person, a French nun, dies at 118

Sister Andre, the world's oldest known person, died on January 17.

 Nicolas Tucat/AFP/Getty Images

French nun Sister André, the world's oldest known person, died on Tuesday at the age of 118 in the southern city of Toulon.

The city's mayor, Hubert Falco, announced the news of her death on Twitter, writing that "it is with immense sadness and emotion that I learnt tonight of the passing of the world's oldest person #SisterAndré."

The nun's spokesman, David Tavella, said she died on Tuesday at 2 a.m. local time and lived near Toulon. "There is great sadness, but she wanted it to happen, it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it is freedom," Tavella said.

Born as Lucile Randon on February 11, 1904, Sister André dedicated most of her life to religious service, according to a statement released by Guinness in April 2022.

Before becoming a Catholic nun, she looked after children during World War II and then spent 28 years caring for orphans and elderly people at a hospital.

She was also the oldest nun to ever live, according to Guinness.

When she turned 118 in 2022, the nun received a handwritten birthday note from French President Emmanuel Macron -- the 18th French president of her lifetime. There have also been 10 different Popes presiding over the Catholic Church since she was born.

She became the world's eldest following the death of Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman previously certified as the world's oldest person, who died at the age of 119 on April 19.

The title of the oldest person ever recorded also belongs to a French woman. Born on February 21, 1875, Jeanne Louise Calment's life spanned 122 years and 164 days, according to the Guinness World Records statement.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

