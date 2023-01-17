The world's oldest person, a French nun, dies at 118

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATION EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING... .Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Great Lakes will bring a significant snow accumulation to the region late tonight into Thursday morning. The snow will result in hazardous travel conditions, especially for the Thursday morning commute. Those with travel plans should closely monitor the latest forecasts and statements on this developing winter storm. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible, especially late tonight into Thursday morning. The snow may mix with rain at times in east central Wisconsin on Thursday. Total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to heavy snow. Snowfall rates of an inch an hour possible late tonight into Thursday morning. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. People should consider delaying travel late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. &&