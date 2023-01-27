 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SNOW WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS INTO THE
AFTERNOON...

Snow, which may be moderate to heavy at times, will continue into
early this afternoon. Motorist can expect the visibility in the
heavier snow to fall to around a half mile or less for a brief
period of time. Gusty south to southwest winds will also produce
some blowing and drifting of the new snow. The combination of the
falling and blowing and drifting snow will result in hazardous
travel conditions into this afternoon.

Motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel conditions due
to snow covered and slippery roads or poor visibilities due to
moderate to heavy snow and blowing and drifting snow. Be sure to
allow extra travel time so you can reach your destination safely.

The snow should taper off or end from west to east this afternoon,
except across far northern Wisconsin where lake effect snow showers
will linger into tonight. Also, gusty west winds to around 30 mph
are likely to produce some blowing and drifting of the snow. However,
temperatures across portions of central and east-central Wisconsin
are forecast to warm to near or above freezing. Once that occurs,
the blowing and drifting will be greatly reduced across central
and eastern Wisconsin.

Jay Leno suffers broken bones in motorcycle accident

Jay Leno, here in 2019, says he suffered broken bones in a recent motorcycle accident.

 Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty Images

Jay Leno says he broke multiple bones in a motorcycle accident months after suffering severe burns to his face after another mishap.

In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the former late-night talk show host said he was knocked off his bike on January 17 and suffered a broken collarbone, two broken ribs and two cracked kneecaps.

"But I'm OK!" Leno said. "I'm OK, I'm working. I'm working this weekend."

The comedian, who has a standup residency in Vegas, explained that he had been testing out a 1940 Indian motorcycle when he noticed the smell of leaking gasoline.

"So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it," Leno said. "So, you know, I didn't see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike."

Leno said he didn't initially go public about the accident due to all the publicity he had received following the November incident in which his face was burned while he was working underneath an antique 1907 car.

"The fuel line was clogged so I was underneath it. It sounded clogged and I said, 'Blow some air through the line,' and so he did," the avid car collector explained duirng an appearance on "Today" in December. "And suddenly, boom, I got a face full of gas. And then the pilot light jumped and my face caught on fire."

Upon his hospital discharge following that accident, Leno posed for a photo with some of the employees at Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles where he was treated.

CNN has reached out to reps for Leno for additional comment about his motorcycle accident.

